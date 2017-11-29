Garrison Keillor Fired From Minnesota Public Radio, American Airline Glitch Gives Every Pilot Christmas Off, Naked Tag in Nazi Gas Chamber: P.M. Links

- President Trump took to Twitter to revive a conspiracy theory about Joe Scarborough killing an intern.
- Garrison Keillor has been fired from Minnesota Public Radio over accusations of sexual harassment.
- "Ralph Nader might have saved the Democratic Party."
- A computer glitch at American Airlines led to every pilot on staff getting Christmas off.
- Two American men honeymooning in Thailand were arrested after they posted photos to Instagram of themselves showing their butts at a temple.
- Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher called Jeremy Corbyn a "communist" and called politicians "fucking idiots."
- Controversy over footage of a naked game of tag filmed at a Nazi gas chamber in Poland that was part of an art installation.
