National concealed carry bill advances in key committee

Legislation that would validate law abiding Americans’ concealed carry permits across state lines just gained major steam.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the NRA-backed National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act Wednesday, bringing the nation one step closer to allowing concealed carry permit holders to cross state lines without fear of politically motivated legal troubles.

Currently, concealed carry permits are handled differently in every U.S. state, creating confusion for Americans traveling with their self defense firearms.

Because of the confusing legal landscape, many Americans have found themselves in serious trouble with authorities for mistakenly believing their home state’s concealed carry permit would legally allow them to carry in states with more restrictive firearm regulations.

The legislation, which would require each U.S. state to recognize concealed carry permits from other states, would solidify the 2nd Amendment right to carry a firearm in self-defense nationwide regardless of harsh state and local restrictions in areas with heavy anti-firearm sentiments.

During an appearance on Fox and Friends Wednesday, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch said the measure promotes “pro-choice defense.”

“This is all about making sure that everyone has equal access to the — to any ability to defend themselves,” she said. “This is why millions of law-abiding Second Amendment practitioners went to the polls in November, because our rights should not end where a state line ends.

“This solves a lot of problems. And it makes sure it is about the equal access of your pro-choice defense. That’s all it’s about,” she continued.

Democrats disagree, complaining that the measure would effectively invalidate harsh gun laws in many states.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland accused Republicans of wiping out “our state law.”

The legislation has also drawn fire from anti-2nd Amendment groups like the Michael Bloomberg funded Everytown for Gun Safety, which claims that the legislation will ” force every state to allow people to carry hidden, loaded guns, even if they’ve never passed a background check or had gun safety training.”

As the legislation makes its way to a full vote, it will continue to garner massive push-back from the left.

Still, with Republicans in control and the NRA vowing to hold legislators’ feet to the fire on what it deems its “highest legislative priority in Congress,” there’s plenty of reason to believe approval in both chambers is just around the corner.

