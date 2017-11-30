Calls for Rep. Conyers to Resign, Rep. Barton to Retire Next Year, Jim Nabors Dead at 87: P.M. Links

- Rep. Nancy Pelosi, leader of the Democrats in the House, is now calling for Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) to resign over the sexual harassment claims leveled against him. Conyers was hospitalized overnight, reportedly for stress.
- Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) announced he was going to retire from Congress next year in the wake of stories about him sending nude selfies to women.
- Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) says he's going to vote in favor of the GOP tax reform package.
- Legislation to recognize same-sex marriages under the law easily passed Australia's Senate and heads to the lower house. If it passes, Australia will become the 26th country to legally recognize gay marriages.
- Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Virginia mother who had put a recording device in her daughter's backpack to try to find evidence she was being bullied at her elementary school. The mom faced felony wiretapping charges.
- Paul Manafort has agreed to an $11 million bail deal where he'll put up four of the properties he owns as collateral to guarantee that he won't skip out of the country to escape charges of money laundering and failing to register as a foreign agent.
- Sources say the White House is planning to dump Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and replace him with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Then they may try to move Sen. Tom Cotton to replace Pompeo to run the CIA.
- Jim Nabors, better known as the actor who portrayed Gomer Pyle, died today at the age of 87.
