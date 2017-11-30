Man inconvenienced government officials, so a uniformed thug choked him until he pooped his pants

A Michigan man is suing local court officers after he says they attacked him for trying to pay a $10 parking ticket with pennies.

Anthony Sevy’s trouble began when he went to pay a $10 parking ticket in Royal Oak, Michigan, only to be informed that he would have to pay an additional $1.75 for the privilege of using his debit card to give the local government his hard earned money.

An irritated Sevy left to get cash from a nearby bank, where he withdrew the $10 in rolled pennies. Courthouse officials refused to take payment in pennies.

“He wasn’t happy about it so, in symbolic protest, he brought back penny rolls to pay for his ticket. The clerk wasn’t too happy about that, they refused to allow him to pay with penny rolls,” his attorney Jonathan Marco told Detroit’s Fox 2.

After a brief verbal disagreement with a court officer, Sevy was asked to leave.

And that’s when things got messy.

“As he was leaving the court house with his back to the officer, the court officer began to choke him out, grabbing him, brought him to the ground. Mr. Sevy passed out and defecated himself,” Marco said.

Sevy was then hit with charges of assaulting or obstructing a police officer and disturbing the peace, which were later dropped after he plead no contest.

Sevy is suing the locale.

“I don’t think anyone paying in penny rolls, whether it’s a preferred thing to do for a court clerk, warrants this type of this assaultive behavior and violation of constitutional rights,” Marco said.

