Think bullies are the stuff of your playground years?

Think again.

A bully isn’t just that kid who pushed you around.

Usually they’re people who’ve been shoved around and kicked in the teeth their whole lives — and they’re just dying to find someone else they can make feel as miserable as they do all the time.

You can find them at the bar… on a street corner… even in your local grocery store buying milk.

And if you don’t follow these simple rules for facing down a bully, you could find yourself in a seriously violent confrontation with someone who’s a whole lot bigger, stronger and meaner than the bully you remember from the schoolyard.

Here are the top five mistakes that will get you killed by a bully in a real fight…

1. Failing to Recognize the Bully’s Assault

A bully wants to hurt you, but he doesn’t want to get hurt.

His first move will be an insult, a challenge or a small physical attack like “accidentally” bumping into you.

He’s looking to see if you’ll respond aggressively or if you’ll try to avoid the confrontation.

If you meekly try to walk away, he’ll think you’re easy bait.

2. Going Into Denial

A natural response is to ignore the abuser.

“Ignore him and he’ll go away” — isn’t that what teachers and parents always said you were supposed to do you when you were a kid?

Unfortunately, it’s actually the worst tactic.

He’ll see you as a safe victim — someone who won’t kick up a fuss — and he’ll escalate immediately.

3. Showing Fear

If you seem afraid or panicked, he’ll immediately realize you’re the kind of target he’s been looking for.

He’s looking for someone who’s never dealt with being pushed around and has no idea how to handle it.

He thinks, Good. This person is safe to attack. They don’t know what they’re doing.

4. Verbally Challenging the Bully

A verbal challenge almost guarantees an attack.

It may seem like a good idea on first glance — after all, a bully is a coward, right?

So if you seem like you’re not afraid to fight him, he’ll back down.

Unfortunately, no dice.

He’s been in a lot of fights, this bully, and he knows experienced fighters don’t bother with a warning — they get down to business.

You’ve just showed him you’re NOT an experienced fighter. You’re easy pickings.

5. Not Checking Your Ego

Maybe the bully challenges you in front of your spouse or your kids.

Maybe there’s a crowd of people watching.

Whatever the reason, you’re worried that people will see this guy picking on you and think less of you, which makes you agitated and more inclined to do something aggressive.

This is stupid.

If you’re angry, afraid or worried about coming off well to other people, you’re not going to win this confrontation.

So how DO you survive this mess?

Simple. Be ready to fight. And win.

I know. Maybe you’re not some mixed martial arts cage fighter.

Maybe you’ve never even been in a fight in your life.

Maybe you yourself have been picked on by bullies just like this guy — but always come out the loser.

I don’t care what your background is. You CAN beat this guy and guys just like him.

It’s a lot easier than you think.

It’s not hard. In fact, it’s simple.

It’s just a question of knowing how to exploit a bully’s weaknesses (and there are many… IF you know where to look and how to use them).

