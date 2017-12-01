Goat Yoga Gets Baaaaaa-nned: New at Reason

Good, old-fashioned goats and the ancient Hindu practice of yoga are two things that don't seem to go together.

And yet, last year, a small farm in Corvallis, Oregon started offering classes that combined the two. Goat yoga is exactly what it sounds like: the practice of yoga in the presence of goats.

Watch the video to find out what happened when the unstoppable force of goat yoga locked horns with the immovable object of the Washington, D.C. Department of Health. When Congressional Cemetery Director Paul Williams applied for a livestock permit in the District of Columbia, he was greeted by four lawyers "ready to throw every curve ball they possibly could at me to prevent goat yoga."

