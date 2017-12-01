Michael Flynn Flips, Tillerson Sticks Around, and Quebec Cracks Down on People Saying Hi: P.M. Links

- Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has plead guilty to lying to the FBI, and has said that he will cooperate in the ongoing Russia inquiry. Read Reason's coverage of the news here.
- White House is apparently a roach motel.
- More Republicans get on board with DACA fix.
- Trump says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is keeping his job for now, calls reports to contrary fake new.
- Quebec's provincial legislature passed a motion instructing all shopkeepers to greet customers with the French 'bonjour', not the English-French 'bonjour-hi' used by many.