The WIRE: Your week in review

From Kate’s Law to a fake squaw — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Food for thought: If Kate Steinle had “accidentally” shot and killed an illegal alien, every Democrat in Californistan would be looting the Walgreen’s by now.



You know… because of “racism!”

Despite the acquittal, no one is disputing the fact that the illegal alien who shot and killed Kate Steinle in the “gun-free,” “sanctuary city” of San Francisco had already been deported five times. One more, and he would have qualified for a signed photo of his biggest fan!



“Love your work!” —Barry

The same jury pool which repeatedly elects people like Nancy Pelosi let him walk.



Just leave already!

Among the latest liberals to come up in Democrat Douchebag Bingo: Matt Lauer. At this rate, the only boy left on TV will be George Stephanopolous.



He did try to harass a woman once, but she kicked his ass.

Lauer had a button under his desk that could lock his door from the inside without getting up, trapping people in his lair. He had it installed after one victim managed to chew through the restraints.



Where would he get an idea like tha… never mind.

A fifth woman has come forward with charges Senator Al Franken groped her. In this case, the accuser is a veteran with whom he got rape-y while she was on active duty. The “big” USO show is Al Franken? zzzz. And he molests you. Like deployment didn’t suck enough already.



Not for nuthin’ Senator, but that’s not what “supporting the troops” means.

After defending him as an “icon” on Sunday, House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi and many other Democrats were calling for Representative John Conyers to step down, completing a nifty little 180. That polling data must’ve been brutal. But don’t give up hope, Conyers fans. We are talking about Democrats here.



“OK Johnny, you gotta go. And this time, we mean it. Probably.”

Hey Democrats: If Conyers has to go because of “serious, disappointing and very credible” allegations, how come Franken gets to stay? Asking for a friend.



Something different… can’t quite put my finger on it.

Liberals went back on the warpath after President Trump used a ceremony honoring WW2 hero code talkers to fire a few arrows at fake Native American Senator Elizabeth Warren. Granted, Trump’s remark was ugly, but he wasn’t exactly speaking with forked tongue.

Know what’s more offensive than mocking Warren’s shameless theft of Native American culture? Warren’s shameless theft of Native American culture.

She’s a real “Indian,” honest!



Stands With Someone Else’s Fist

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threw themselves a bit of a tantrum Tuesday and were replaced by empty chairs at a White House meeting.



Fortunately, the seats were much more productive.

The Islamofascist owners of Iran warned this week that they would increase the range of their missile if they felt “threatened” by Western allies. Guess we know what they’re doing with all the cash Obama threw at them; it’ll come out to about $75million/added kilometer.

Allahu Akbar, Barry! You shouldn’t have!

The Department of Justice informed the government watchdog group Judicial Watch that the FBI located 30 pages of documents relating to the infamous tarmac meeting between ex-President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch during Hillary Clinton’s failed attempt to steal the 2016 presidential election.



Thirty pages? That’s a lot of grandkid stories and golf swing tips.

Terrorist Ahmed Abu Kharallah was convicted this week on charges related to his role in the 2011 attack on the Benghazi compound which took the lives of four Americans.



YouTube, however, remains at large.

All the right people are outraged by President Trump’s retweeting of videos demonstrating all the fun things British citizens get to enjoy, thanks to unfettered immigration by unvetted Muslims.



Here I was, thinking Muslims murdering people was the real tragedy.

Publishing house Simon & Schuster ran a promotion this week, offering a chance to “win” a phone call with Hillary Clinton and a signed copy of her book, What Happened. What was second prize, two phone calls two signed books?



Third prize: She comes to your house and reads it aloud.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

