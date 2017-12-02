Celebrate Prohibition Repeal Day—If Your State Will Let You: New at Reason

Food (and booze) policy expert Baylen Linnekin takes note of next week's Repeal Day, the anniversary of the end of constitutionally mandated alcohol prohibition in the United States:

Next week will mark the 84th anniversary of the ratification of the Twenty-First Amendment, which repealed alcohol Prohibition. The repeal of Prohibition is worth celebrating, even if the Twenty First Amendment was (and remains) a deeply flawed vehicle.

The chief flaw with the Amendment is, as I wrote earlier this year, that it "simply shifted much of the power to prohibit and incessantly regulate alcohol from the federal government to the states."

States have truly made the most of their teetotalitarian authority for decades, to the detriment of both alcohol producers and—much more so—consumers.