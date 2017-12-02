If You Dig the Reason Podcast, Support Our Webathon with a Tax-Deductible Gift

Debuting a little more than a year ago, the Reason Podcast is a thrice-weekly audio conversation about politics, culture, and ideas from a principled libertarian perspective. On Mondays, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and I get together to hash out the meaning of the week that was and to contemplate what fresh hell awaits us in the days to come. The other episodes feature in-depth, no-holds-barred conversations with Reason writers, editors, and videographers and authors, newsmakers, and persons of interest.

The guest list is as wide-ranging and eclectic as you can imagine. Staffers such as Jacob Sullum and Ronald Bailey are here, of course, and so are well-known libertarian eminences such as Penn Jillette, P.J. O'Rourke, and Glenn Reynolds. There are novelists such as Andy Weir (author of The Martian and Artemis), Frank Portman (King Dork and King Dork Approximately), and Lisa De Pasquale (The Social Justice Warrior's Handbook and I Wish I Might) and recordings of live events from The Soho Forum and Reason's debate with Jacobin magazine over the ethics of capitalism. You want politics and policy? We've got you covered, talking with the likes of Bjorn Lomborg when President Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord, Rand Paul when Trump was floating John Bolton for a cabinet position, and FCC head Ajit Pai the day he announced his draft repeal of Net Neutrality.

Here are the two most recent reviews from iTunes, where we've recently cracked the charts for the most-listened-to podcasts for "News & Politics":

The podcast is free and can be accessed any number of ways. Here's the Reason.com archive page, which includes full transcripts of most episodes and links to relevant articles and information. There's a SoundCloud page, too, and a good, old-fashioned Feedpress feed. You can subscribe via Google Play and iTunes.

Our goal with the podcast is to give our audience one more way to get Reason's content and perspective and it's paying off, with more than 50,000 subscribers to our RSS feed.

Here's a podcast we published last November, shortly after the election. It collects a series of interviews we did with leading libertarian academics and policy analysts about the prospects for freedom during a Trump presidency. Take a listen and make sure to let us know what you think.