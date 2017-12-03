Libertarians and the Authoritarian Right: New at Reason

Libertarian critique has nothing to offer those who would impose legal or social disabilities on racial, ethnic, religious, and other minorities, writes Sheldon Richman. And if white supremacists see something helpful here, they are mere opportunists who would find something helpful to their cause in anything they looked at.

But a debate has developed over whether the libertarian insistence on robust property rights—and its place in the libertarian critique of democracy—has emboldened various stripes of populist authoritarians and enabled a growing anti-democracy sentiment on the right.

Richman argues that it has not (in fact, he finds this claim "mystifying"). He notes that the right has become increasingly less interested in property rights of late, and invokes Frédéric Bastiat's insight that no group can have rights that are not possessed by the individual members.

