Democratic Texas Representative Al Green is still coming up with rolling and ridiculous reasons he believes President Donald Trump ought to be impeached. And the left is still taking him seriously.

Green is promising an impeachment vote this week, though the lawmaker who has attempted to impeach Trump multiple times already was light on details regarding how he intends to depose the “billionaire bigot.”

“I don’t know what the vote will be but I do know this: Next week there will be a vote to impeach,” Green said on the House floor. “Next week there will be a resolution brought before the Congress and there will be a vote to either table it, to send it to committee, or to vote it up or down. That’s what the people I represent expect me to do.”

Green maintains that the president doesn’t have to be charged with a crime to face impeachment, suggesting instead that he’s going after Trump because of racial issues.

“I refuse to stand idly by as a billionaire bigot does irreparable harm to my country,” he said. “A billionaire bigot who tolerates the KKK, but won’t tolerate Islam. A billionaire bigot who tolerates anti-Semitism, racism, sexism, ethnocentrism, xenophobia and homophobia.” And nothing is going to happen.

The post More impeachment insanity from the Dems appeared first on Personal Liberty®.