They Mock The Govt’s War on Boobs and Read Hillary’s Book So You Don’t Have To!: Podcast

Mostly Weekly is a Reason TV web series that is a libertarian answer to Last Week with John Oliver, The Daily Show, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Created by Sarah Rose Siskind and Andrew Heaton (he also hosts), Mostly Weekly episodes have offered funny, info-rich takes on everything from "medically assisted sex" (in which surrogates help disabled people rediscover their sexuality) to stopping patent trolls to how sugar subsidies screw up Halloween candy to the government's unwinnable "war on boobs."

The series' most-popular episode was one that offered a fast-yet-comprehensive take on Hillary Clinton's campaign memoir, What Happened, which also serves as a primer in the psychological malady of what Heaton and Siskind identify as "I.D.D. or introspection-deficit disorder." Go here for a full archive.

In the latest Reason Podcast, Nick Gillespie talks with Siskind and Heaton about what it's like to loiter at the lonely crossroad of libertarianism and comedy; how they came to their beliefs in small, small government and big, big laughs; and what's in store for viewers of Mostly Weekly.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

