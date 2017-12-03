What’s worse than witchcraft and voodoo?

One of the great illusions of our time is that we live in a civilized world. This implies that we have risen above witchcraft and voodoo.

We live in a time when giant multi-billion dollar industries get their profits based on the perpetuation of pure myths. These myths are jealously protected as if they were patents. They allow no infringements and no dissent.

We speak of the vaccine industry under the protection and police powers of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The foundation of the vaccine industry is the germ or bacteria cause of disease. The philosophy of public health is founded upon the premise that the public must be protected internally from diseases that originate in external environments. We are “protected” with immunizing shots for smallpox, diphtheria, tetanus, typhoid, colds, influenza, pneumonia, scarlet fever, whooping cough, etc.

There are two erroneous theories of disease that support the public policy of immunization. One is that disease is contagious and the other is that subpathogenic doses create antibodies which defend against new invasion of bacteria or germ disease. According to Cash Asher in his book, Bacteria, Inc., “not only is there no evidence of these so-called antibodies being formed, but there is ground for believing that injected live germ proteins (immunizations) continue to multiply, breed and cross-breed ad infinitum, doing untold harm as its reproductivity may continue while life lasts.”

Malaria, typhoid and smallpox were wiped out with modern sanitation. Typhoid was traced to contaminated water, malaria to the female mosquito and smallpox to bedbugs. Polio was declining precipitously prior to the introduction of the Salk vaccine, which actually caused more cases of polio.

