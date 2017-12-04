GOP speaker on Moore accusers: ‘Fabrication, falsehood and forgery’

The sexual misconduct allegations against Senate candidate Roy Moore are little more than scurrilous attacks emanating from forces within the national media and political establishments intent on robbing Alabama conservatives of influence in the coming special election.

That was the heart of an impassioned message delivered by Janet Porter, president of the conservative Faith2Action network, at a Republican Party event in Cullman, Ala., Saturday.

In Alabama, Porter is an outsider herself– but the Ohio resident told the crowd she visited the state to stump for Moore because she believes his values align best with conservatives throughout the country.

“I came to Alabama … because this is ground zero in the culture war for where we’re going to go in the United States of America,” she said.

The Alabama election, she added, has implications for conservatives far beyond the state’s borders.

“This Senate race is winner take all,” Porter added, noting that a Moore loss means big hurdles for a conservative agenda already imperiled by a razer thin margin in the Senate.

The Moore supporter explained that losing the Senate seat up for grabs will make it harder for the Trump administration to achieve conformation for key appointments for the remainder of the president’s term. That, according to the speaker, is especially important with regard to the Supreme Court, where many conservatives believe President Donald Trump has his best opportunity to solidify a conservative legacy.

“We saw it last February, when President Trump submitted Betsy DeVoss as secretary of education—and he had to call in the vice president to break the tie,” Porter said, suggesting that opposition to DeVoss came mainly because “she’s a well-known pro-life conservative.”

The activist said that Moore’s defeat would effectively eliminate any chance for President Trump to make good on his promise to nominate solid conservatives to the Supreme Court.

“The RINOs … voted with the abortion activists and it had to take the vice president to break the tie,” she added. “And if Judge Roy Moore does not win, God forbid, there will be no tie to break.”

Turning to the spate of sexual misconduct allegations against Moore, Porter advised conservative voters to be careful about jumping to conclusions based on the evidence currently circulating in the national press.

“If we were to allow … people to be tried by the court of public opinion and the media lynch mob, I guarantee you there would be some lacrosse players at Duke who would be in jail right now,” Porter said, referencing the college students falsely accused of raping erotic dancers in 2006.

Porter went on to raise questions about the character of the Moore accusers, based largely on accounts widely circulated by conservative media and the Moore campaign which refute the accuracy of the stories and hint at revenge motives born from some of the accusers’ past legal dealing with the former judge.

She noted key details of the account of Moore misconduct provided to media by Beverly Young Nelson, the woman who claims he assaulted her when she was a 15-year-old waitress at Gadsden’s long Olde Hickory House barbeque restraint, questioned by former employees and regulars at the restaurant. Porter also claimed Nelson and her legal team, led by high-profile lawyer Gloria Allred, have yet to sufficiently refute charges that a yearbook Moore allegedly signed during an encounter with the then-teenage Nelson is a forgery.

Porter likened the national media’s handling of the accusations against Moore to coverage of President Trump following his electoral victory last year.

“For one full year, we saw the lynch mob media try to negate the results of the presidential election—and it was ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’” she said. “Now, it’s fabrication, falsehood and forgery.”

On December 12, Porter said, it will be Alabama Republicans who have to make the decision whether to support Moore in spite of the accusations against him or hazard sending Democrat Doug Jones to the Senate in his stead.

In a move that makes that choice clearer for thousands of voters in the state, President Trump issued a statement offering a full endorsement of Moore on Monday.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet,” Trump tweeted.

“Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders…& so much more,” the president added. “Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back!”

In a statement, Moore thanked the president for his support and vowed to serve as an asset to the conservative agenda once elected.

“I am honored to receive the support and endorsement of President Donald Trump. President Trump knows that the future of his conservative agenda in Congress hinges on this election. I look forward to fighting alongside the President to strengthen our military, secure our border, protect our gun rights, defend the sanctity of life, and confirm conservative judges to courts around this nation,” Moore said.

