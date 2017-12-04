Is Libertarian Nihilism Partly to Blame for Washington Getting Worse and Worse?: Podcast

Nick Gillespie has already leveraged the Reason Podcast into a webathon pitch (speaking of which, DONATE TO REASON TODAY!), but I just want to point out that you'll be hard-pressed to find another free source of news commentary that produces such phrases as "performative morality" and "moronic stumblebunnies"….

On today's episode, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch discuss tax reform, President Donald Trump's endorsement of Roy Moore, Bush/Gore whataboutism, the dangers of becoming a low-trust society, escalating political nihilism, and whether libertarians have contributed to the aforementioned problems with burn-it-all-down rhetoric.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Subscribe, rate, and review the Reason Podcast at iTunes. Listen at SoundCloud below:

Don't miss a single Reason podcast! (Archive here.)

Subscribe at iTunes.

Follow us at SoundCloud.

Subscribe at YouTube.

Like us on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.