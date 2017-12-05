100 Items That Will Disappear First

This is a REVISED and UPDATED for 2018 resource.

There is a lot to think about during any major situation. One thing that it is easy to predict is that if the supply chain gets shaken, it can mean that some things might quickly disappear.

One of the main things to remember about prepping is that you need to have the items you absolutely need already on hand as much as possible. Luxury items and non necessities can make a situation better but it is important to prioritize your prepping so that you can make the most of what resources you have.

A list of items likely to disappear during a SHTF scenario is also a good list to get ideas about what extras you can put back for trading or selling. A $10 investment now might go a lot further later on. Considering having some extras besides what your family needs to be an investment in the future.

People may get mad when there is price gouging after a disaster, but have you ever stopped to consider what would happen with increased prices during a major and extended SHTF situation? There is no one to step in and say that someone cannot charge whatever they want and that cost may be extreme compared to what you are used to.

The supply chain is extremely vulnerable

In most areas there is a maximum of about 3 days worth of food in a grocery store before shelves are bare. This means that even a single supply disruption of a few days can make some items harder to get. If the situation is widespread than others may come into a said area and buy up all the supplies.

There is also the situation where those in an area panic and buy more than is needed. These are the people that should have been more prepared to start with. One of the major benefits of prepping is that it means that you will not feel as obligated to be one of those people rushing around. The fact is that there is always a good chance that by the time you realize that you are in short supply of something, that it will be hard to get or totally unavailable.

Pay attention to the news

There are plenty of situations that come about with some warning and far more that have little or no warming. Being able to read the signs of hard times to come though can be done to some degree.

In my household if we hear about a hurricane in the gulf then we make sure to keep the gas tank topped off and have a few gallons at home. Some people claim that these shortages are man made by people going out and buying up all the gas because they panic. In our area the local TV station got accused of creating a gas shortage. Plenty of people were saying “there is no shortage”.

When I see bags over the pumps then that means there is no gas and there is a shortage. To deny facts is delusional at best. Sure I don’t think that people should go fill up 5 huge cans of gas the minute they hear of a break in a line but at the same time I cannot blame people that work outside the home for wanting to make sure they can make it to work the following week.

The gas issue is something we have learned to be aware of in our area because we are at the end of the supply line in the mountains. This means that basically everyone else gets gasoline deliveries before us.

Being at the end of the food supply line is no fun. If you live in some areas of the US then you might be at the end of the line and that means your needs are met last.

One experience that reflects how thin the supply line is for food is that of those living in Southeast Alaska. There were times when living there that the barges were late and that meant bare spots on the shelves at the Safeway in town. It was kind of scary to see how much we relied on those barges. If they were a week late then things would have not been so pretty in Ketchikan, Alaska.

The concept of “the last run to the store”

Sure ideally you would be able to make one last run to the store but life is not always ideal. You should think about what you would buy in a last run and make sure that you have as much of it on hand as needed before any disaster strikes. During a crisis it may be dangerous to make a final run.

If people will fight over basic electronics during the holidays just to get a good deal how do you think they are going to react when the shelves start looking bare.

Think outside the box: learn how to creatively substitute

During emergencies there are a lot of hot ticket items that get snatched up first. Instead of going with the crowd consider the following substitutions if you are making that last run to the store

Milk & Dairy Products

Everyone rushes to the dairy case but most of them don’t stop and think about how there is dried dairy that is being overlooked. If a store is out of fresh milk then get some powdered milk or powdered goats milk instead. Canned Ghee is butter and you can also find powdered buttermilk in the baking section. While others may be scuffling or at a loss because the fresh case is empty or depleted you can be getting a good alternative and getting out the door before the situation gets worse.

Canned vegetables make a good substitute for fresh. Even a few frozen veggies may not be a bad idea because you can keep them in an insulated cooler for a few days. If you have a freezer you can keep going then this might not be as big of an issue.

A good resource for further reading is our guide to Prepping with Powdered Milk here.

If you are feeling particularly ambitious, learning how to make your own cheese and yogurt could also be useful.

Fire Making

Everyone wants to grab that pack of Bics and get out of the store. If you check the BBQ section you can find matches and larger lighters that can get overlooked by those panicking or in a hurry. For emergency fire starting you might want to consider one of the fire starters on our list!

Avoid filling your cart with bottled water

So many people are not water prepared. If things seem like they are getting a little crazy then fill up some water containers. If something has happened so that you are on a boil water advisory you can use a water filter so long as you actually have something to filter. Don’t waste space in your car with a ton of bottled water. If you don’t have water filter then get one right now. For advice on water filter options be sure to check out our “Guide To The Best Water Filters” as well as our collection of reviews in the water archive!

Fruit

There is canned and dried fruits. A lot of people are familiar with the prepackaged varieties that are in the middle aisles of the grocery store. If a store has a bulk foods section then their may be bulk dried fruits that get overlooked by those that are used to that prepackaged convenience. Part of this depends on how soon you are getting to that store. At some point someone is going to start noticing what is left and that is not going to be there either.

If you have the land, growing hardy fruits could be a great insurance policy.

The Bread Aisle

Like a lot of places, where I live the minute there is any indication that there is going to be a storm come through, the bread aisle is one that takes a hit! During an emergency situation or SHTF while everyone is going to the bread aisle you might want to consider going to the baking section. You can bake your own bread with the flour, salt, and yeast that might be getting overlooked at the beginning of a crisis or even during a major panic there still may be a bag or two of flour left. Remember that we are living in times when record numbers of people do not cook or even know how to. Plenty of people would not think to look in the baking section if they went to the store for a loaf of bread or two.

Thinking ahead is well worth it

Putting back shelf stable versions of items can make it so that if something happens you will be less tempted to go out and possibly risk your safety. There are so many shelf stable substitutes out there.

Who will be joining you?

Your policy about friends and family joining up with you or reaching out for help during a disaster is a very personal one. Some people say that they have went as far as giving their adult age children or close family a list of items they need to bring with them in the even of an emergency. The lists of items shared in this article can help you make a list too. If you want to be able to help more no matter what then you need to have some extra on hand. This means that if you have young grand kids that you might be caring for then having some baby and toddler supplies on hand might be a good idea.

Loved ones need to know that sometimes they are better off staying put then trying to make it to you and need to prepare as well. If they are resistant to the idea of taking any steps at all to better prepare themselves then this is a warning sign that they might be relying on you to do it for them or they simply don’t believe things will ever get that bad.

This list has the basics on it but also some items you might not have thought of. I have categorized these items for you so it might be a little easier to prioritize what you are putting back and take inventory of what you already have. Some of these items of course may not apply at all to your household or the climate you live in but this list is meant to be as inclusive as possible.

For a further resource, check out this article which discusses what to do when people say “I’m coming to your house”.

Food & Pantry

Those on restricted diets should be even more concerned about having appropriate items on hand to meet their needs. During an emergency it can be especially hard to stick to a diet if you are having to just eat and drink whatever you can. Remember that just drinking water all the time is going to get boring so make sure to have some flavored mixes to add to your water for your own comfort. There are all kinds of sugar free drink mixes out there that everyone can enjoy.

Rice

For more information on how to cook rice safely if you are going to have to eat a lot of it in the future during SHTF, check out “A Preppers Guide To Removing Arsenic From Rice”.

Beans

Wheat

Honey

Brown Sugar

White Sugar

Vegetable Oil (for cooking)

Canned Meats

Milk – Powdered & Condensed

Flour

Yeast

Salt

Garlic

Spices. For more info on stocking up on spices many have enjoyed reading “Best Herbs and Spices For Preppers”.

Vinegar

Baking Powder

Crackers

Popcorn

Peanut Butter

Nuts

Canned Fruits, Veggies, Soups, stews, etc.

Soy sauce, vinegar, bullions/gravy/soup base

Teas

Coffee. Buying coffee beans that are unroasted and roasting your own can save you money and the coffee keeps better when stored green. To find out more about roasting and where to get coffee check out “Roasting Coffee and Storing For Long Term Use”

Chocolate/Cocoa/Tang/Punch to use as water enhancers

The post 100 Items That Will Disappear First appeared first on LewRockwell.