Is the GOP dead?

Fox News’ Sean Hannity is railing against the GOP’s inability to deliver on key promises and further the Trump administration’s agenda, saying it’s a sign that the Republican Party is dead. And he isn’t alone.

Hannity skewered the GOP during an interview on Steve Bannon’s Sirius Radio show “Breitbart Tonight.” Hannity told listeners he doesn’t believe the GOP establishment ever truly intended to repeal Obamacare. And because GOP lawmakers made repealing the healthcare law such a rallying cry in recent elections, Hannity said, the party will never fully regain voter trust.

“It is a dead party. They are morally corrupt, they are weak. … They are ineffective, they’re vision-less, and they have no identity,” he said.

The party, the Fox host continued, has left him and millions of like-minded voters behind.

It is heartbreaking to me, because so many people trusted them in 2010, 2014 – ‘Give us the House, give us the Senate,’ ” Hannity said.

“Then they get the White House and then they turn on a man that’s advocating the same principles that they have been quoting for years on the campaign trail,” he continued, adding that the GOP establishment’s treatment of Trump is “total and complete bullshit.”

Hannity’s remarks come as the GOP establishment’s handling of the special election in Alabama has many conservatives throughout the nation seeing major fractures within the party.

Earlier this week, President Trump issued a full endorsement of GOP candidate Roy Moore. Following the president’s announcement, the Republican National Committee reversed its decision not to support the candidate, announcing, “We stand with the president.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, does not. On Tuesday, McConnell, who controls funding for the Senate Leadership Fund, said he will not be supporting the GOP candidate in the Alabama race.

“There’s been no change of heart. I had hoped earlier he would withdraw as a candidate. That obviously is not going to happen,” McConnell said.

