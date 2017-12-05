John Conyers Resigns, Russia is Banned From the Winter Olympics, and More Trouble at the FBI: P.M. Links

December 5, 2017
No Comments
  • Rep. John ConyersRep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) resigned his seat today amid mounting sexual harassment allegations, suggesting his son should inherit his seat.
  • Russia is banned from the winter Olympics following a lengthy doping investigation.
  • Oral arguments apparently went pretty well for the bakers in the Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case.
  • Opposition mounts to Trump's reported plan to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
  • Another day, another FBI scandal.