Got the Misery of Heartburn?

Nothing can destroy a pleasant dining experience faster than an uncomfortable case of heartburn. While most people reach for over-the-counter remedies or prescription medications to reduce the discomfort caused by heartburn, these often only offer temporary relief, and chronic use of these drugs can lead to other health problems in the long-term. As a safer approach, start by trying these natural antacids and methods instead, to help you experience better digestion and to start enjoying your favorite foods again.

The Misery of Heartburn

Heartburn is a common, unpleasant condition that millions of people suffer from. It occurs when acid from the stomach backs up into the esophagus, resulting in a burning type of sensation in the throat and/or upper chest.

10 Natural Antacids for HeartBurn Better Digestion:

1. Chewing Gum for Better Digestion

You may think that chewing gum only helps to eliminate bad breathe after a meal, but research has shown that it may also provide other health benefits as well, including better digestion and heartburn prevention. In one study, published in the Journal of Dental Research, individuals that suffered from gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD) had reduced symptoms when they chewed sugar-free gum for 30 minutes after a meal. Chewing gum promotes the production of saliva which acts as a buffer against acid. Additionally, chewing gum results in more frequent swallowing, which helps to push the nasty acids out of your esophagus.

2. Baking Soda for Better Digestion

That little box of odorizing baking soda in your fridge can act as a handy natural antacid after meals. Mix ½ -1 teaspoon of baking soda with a glass of water if you’re experiencing heartburn. While this remedy is effective, it is not advisable to use it too frequently, as it is high in sodium and could lead to negative side effects such as increased swelling and nausea.

3. Licorice for Better Digestion

This isn’t a free pass to indulge in the candy; rather, licorice root tea and extracts have been shown to aid with heartburn and improved digestion. It is believed to have natural stomach healing properties, and to help relieve heartburn symptoms.

4. Apples for Better Digestion

Eating a slice of apple can help to neutralize stomach acid, which in turn, helps to alleviate heartburn symptoms. Apple cider vinegar is also a natural antacid that is believed to calm heartburn symptoms. Combine two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with ½ cup of water, and drink immediately after eating for optimal digestive health benefits.

5. Aloe for Better Digestion

Aloe is a powerful and soothing remedy for skin, and also may help to sooth membranes on the inside of your body as well. Aloe juice has anti-inflammatory properties which may help to reduce inflammation of your esophagus and stomach, thereby reducing heartburn symptoms. Drink half a cup of aloe juice before meals to experience better digestion.

6. Carrot juice

When combined with spinach, carrot juice can be a highly beneficial treatment for gastritis symptoms. Mixing equal parts carrot juice and spinach juice and drinking it in the morning regularly can help those suffering from chronic gastritis or heartburn.

7. Milk

A natural antacid, milk can help reduce the production of stomach acid. Milk is also a great source of calcium. Milk works by coating the stomach lining, helping to reduce gastritis symptoms and curb acid production

8. Bananas

Known for coating the stomach lining and neutralizing excessive stomach acid production. Eating ripe bananas can help relieve acute symptoms of heartburn as well.

9. Garlic

Raw garlic is packed with antibiotic properties that can help kill pathogenic microorganisms that commonly result in gastritis. While garlic is often blamed for causing heartburn, eating a clove or two can quickly get rid of it as well.

10. Ginger

One of the oldest remedies for heartburn, ginger is also a great remedy for treating nausea. Ginger can be eaten cooked, raw, or taken as a tea. To help indigestion, take one tbsp. of ginger and lemon juice with two tbsp. of honey in an 8oz glass of warm water for speedy results.

Other foods that aid better digestion

Yellow mustard

Probiotics

Apple cider vinegar

Almonds

Fennel seeds

Fruits and vegetables

