Robert Mueller’s Firing of an Anti-Trump FBI Agent Does Not Add Up

The New York Times reported yesterday that special counsel Robert Mueller removed FBI agent Peter Strzok from his investigative team because Strzok was anti-Trump.

Joe Hoft examines the Mueller, FBI agent firing, noting that the firing of an anti-Trump agent doesn’t make much sense given that Mueller’s entire investigative team is anti-Trump.

What’s really behind the firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok?

The New York Times reported…

The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, removed a top F.B.I. agent from his investigation into Russian election meddling after the Justice Department’s inspector general began examining whether the agent had sent text messages that expressed anti-Trump political views, according to three people briefed on the matter. The agent, Peter Strzok, is considered one of the most experienced and trusted F.B.I. counterintelligence investigators. He helped lead the investigation into whether Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information on her private email account, and then played a major role in the investigation into links between President Trump’s campaign and Russia. ***** The people briefed on the case said the transfer followed the discovery of text messages in which Mr. Strzok and a colleague reacted to news events, like presidential debates, in ways that could appear critical of Mr. Trump.

The Gateway Pundit examines this latest bit of Russiagate fake news as reported above by the NYT…

As reported late last week, these individuals and the Mueller investigation are a few of the many reasons that the FBI and DOJ are no longer considered honest entities but are rather groups led by corrupt and criminal scoundrels. They are the deep state.

There are numerous reasons why the Mueller investigation is a farce. There are even more reasons why the FBI and DOJ are corrupt. Mueller will not recuse himself from the Trump investigation. The entire investigation is not even based on US law and the Mueller team continues to break the law by leaking information to the press related to this fake investigation. It’s even plausible that the entire investigation is in place to allow Mueller and his team the ability to destroy information related to their past criminal actions.

This story from the biased, liberal New York Times is clearly not genuine. No individual was reportedly let go from the Mueller investigation for being partisan. If this were the case, the entire gang would be let go!

