The date that lives in infamy

Seventy-six years ago today, at about 7:55 a.m. local time, Japanese bombs began falling on the United States military installations Wheeler Field and Hickam Field in Hawaii, signifying the beginning of the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor.

That assault — which killed 2,402 sailors, airmen, soldiers and civilians — officially drew America into World War II. As war was declared on Japan the next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called it, “a date which will live in infamy…”

The official and state-sanctioned story of Pearl Harbor that is taught to American school children and repeated in the mainstream media and by court historians is that Pearl Harbor was a “sneak attack” that caught America totally unawares because the Japanese were engaging in duplicitous peace negotiations, and that it forced the U.S. into World War II. But that, like most stories told to children, is false. And December 7 should “live in infamy” for more reasons than just the 2,402 souls who were sacrificed for another bankster war; it should live as a monument to the deceit and corruption of men and governments.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt was itching to get into the second Great War, but the American public –with the horror of the “War to end all wars” still fresh — was strongly against American intervention. So Roosevelt set about goading both the Japanese and Germans – neither of which wanted to tangle with America.

The plan to entice a Japanese attack began in October 1940. Knowledge of the plan was limited to a few select loyal military and naval intelligence officials and handful of trusted members of the Roosevelt administration. It is outlined in the McCollum memo – aka the Eight Action Memo — written by Lt. Commander Arthur H. McCollum, who provided Roosevelt with intelligence reports on Japan and oversaw every intercepted and decoded Japanese military and diplomatic report destined for the White House.

McCollum’s plan kicked into action on October 8, 1940, one day after the memo went to Roosevelt, and continued even while Roosevelt was lying to the American public that, “Your boys are not going to be sent into any foreign wars.”

The eight action items for provoking Japan were these:

Make an arrangement with Britain for use of British bases in the Pacific, particularly Singapore.

Make an arrangement with Holland for the use of base facilities and acquisition of supplies in the Dutch East Indies [now Indonesia].

Give all possible aid to the Chinese government of Chiang Kai-shek.

Send a division of long-range heavy cruisers to the Orient, Philippines, or Singapore.

Send two divisions of submarines to the Orient.

Keep the main strength of the U.S. Fleet, now in the Pacific, in the vicinity of the Hawaiian islands.

Insist that the Dutch refuse to grant Japanese demands for undue economic concessions, particularly oil.

Complete embargo all trade with Japan, in collaboration with a similar embargo imposed by the British Empire.”

The last step in the plan was completed on July 26, 1941. In truth, the U.S. essentially had already declared war on Japan with its embargo, as any embargo enforced at the point of a gun is an act of war.

Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral James O. Richardson opposed FDR’s orders to station the fleet at Pearl, so FDR replaced him with Admiral Husband E. Kimmel in February 1941. FDR also placed, without Kimmel’s knowledge, Admiral Walter S. Anderson of the Office of Naval Intelligence as Kimmel’s third in command at Pearl Harbor and assigned him to supervise the radio intercept operation there.

Anderson, upon his arrival at Pearl Harbor, established his personal housing well away from the harbor on the other side of the mountain, giving him safety from the looming attack.

American intelligence learned in January 1941 that if hostilities broke out, the Japanese had decided to initiate a surprise attack at Pearl. It also learned that spies were making bombing maps of Pearl Harbor, but kept this information from Kimmel and the FBI.

American intelligence tracked the Japanese fleet through radio intercepts as it headed toward Pearl Harbor. On November 22, Admiral Royal E. Ingersoll issued a “Vacant Sea” order to clear all shipping out of the path being taken by the Japanese navy and, on November 25, ordered Kimmel to withdraw his ships patrolling the area from which the Japanese attack would take place. In the days before the attack, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Harold Stark (who was part of FDR’s circle and in on the plot) ordered Kimmel to move his aircraft carriers along with a large escort of the most modern ships to deliver planes to Midway and Wake Islands, leaving behind an enticing target of ships – though only the older WWI vintage ones – in Pearl.

In his magnum opus titled “Freedom Betrayed: Herbert Hoover’s Secret History of the Second World War and Its Aftermath,” finally published in 2011, Hoover tells of the many diplomatic overtures the Japanese made to fend off hostilities. These FDR rejected outright.

Hoover then quotes from “Wedemeyer Reports!,” a book by General Albert C. Wedemeyer, a major in the War Plans Division of the Army stationed in Washington at the time of the attack:

When, on December 6, our intercepts told us that the Japanese were going to strike somewhere the very next day, whether in the Central Pacific or to the south in the Philippines and Dutch East Indies the President of the United States… could have gone on the radio and broadcast to the wide world that he had irrefutable evidence of an immediate Japanese intention to strike. This would have alerted everybody from Singapore to Pearl Harbor. Even though inadequate in some cases to defend effectively, nevertheless our forces would have been able to take a toll which would have blunted the Japanese attack. In Hawaii, the capital ships might have been moved out of the congested harbor to sea, where Admiral Kimmel had at least had the foresight to keep the far more vital aircraft carriers. Furthermore, our carrier task force in the mid-Pacific might have attacked the Japanese task force when its planes were aloft. There are many possibilities which would have given our men at least a fighting chance.

Wedemeyer also writes that “On December 4, 1941, we received definite information from two independent sources that Japan would attack the United States and Britain but would maintain peace with Russia.”

So FDR sacrificed much of the Pacific Fleet and worse still, 2,402 Americans killed and 1,178 wounded to get the U.S. into the war.

After American victories at Midway and Coral Sea, the Japanese fleet was so crippled that offensive operations were no longer possible and there was no longer any chance of a Japanese invasion of the U.S. mainland. Still, the administration went through with its unlawful internment of West Coast Japanese Americans.

I’ve often wondered if “The Greatest Generation,” would have been so ready to sacrifice themselves for Roosevelt’s bankster war if they had known the truth about Pearl Harbor and that Roosevelt and the communists in his State Department were hard at work bargaining away half of Europe to Josef Stalin and communist totalitarianism while they were fighting and dying in the South Pacific, North Africa and Europe.

So today we salute those souls were sacrificed on the altar of empire, and we weep that our nation would herald as heroes those who manufactured the events that would lead to 419,000 American dead and more than 60 million deaths worldwide.

Sources:

Freedom Betrayed: Herbert Hoover’s Secret History of the Second World War and Its Aftermath, edited and with an introduction by George H. Nash.

Pearl Harbor Facts and Proof, by Diogenes.

Fake News and War Party Lies, by Patrick J. Buchanan.

FDR Goes To War: How Expanded Executive Power, Spiraling National Debt and Restricted Liberties Shaped Wartime America, by Burton W. Folsom Jr. and Anita Folsom.

