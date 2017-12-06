Trump Calls on Saudi Arabia to End Yemen Blockade, Bipartisan Majority in House Rejects Trump Impeachment Effort, August Ames Dead: P.M. Links

- President Trump called on Saudi Arabia to immediately end a blockade of Yemen and permit humanitarian aid to reach the country.
- The House voted down, by an overwhelming bipartisan majority, an effort to impeach Trump.
- Trump announced the U.S. would now recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
- Senate Democrats call on Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) to resign after yet another woman accused him of sexual harassment.
- Six women are suing Harvey Weinstein, arguing that his efforts to prevent accusations of sexual misconduct from being made amounted to racketeering.
- The mayor's race in Atlanta is too close to call and will likely lead to a recount.
- A judge in Indiana issued a preliminary injunction preventing Starbucks from closing its Teavana locations at Simon malls as the company initially intended.
- 23-year-old porn star August Ames is dead.
