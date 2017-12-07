Prepare for massive GOP deficits

No one in the Republican Party really cares about insane government spending anymore.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget is sounding the alarm over GOP policies it says will hurl the federal budget back into trillion dollar deficit territory in the next fiscal year.

The bulk of the budgetary trouble, the group says, will come as the GOP tax cuts collide with sequester relief slated to begin next year.

From its website:

Tax Cuts and Reforms: The Senate tax bill currently under discussion would cost about $1.4 trillion over a decade, including over $500 billion in the first three years alone. That cost could increase by an additional $500 billion if various expiring provisions are continued. With interest, the result would be $2.2 trillion of debt over the next decade. Tax reform is needed to help grow the economy, but it should be at least deficit-neutral to maximize its growth effect and avoid worsening deficits. Yesterday, we suggested a number of possible improvements to make the bill responsible. Sequester Relief: With sequester-level caps slated to return, reports indicate a potential $200 billion deal to fully repeal the sequester for two years and then further increase discretionary spending. Such a deal should be fully offset, and our Mini-Bargain To Improve the Budget proposes adopting a more accurate measure of inflation government-wide to offset the cost of permanent (rather than two-year) sequester relief; it also offers $400 billion of other potential offsets – everything from Medicare reforms to federal retirement changes to user fees.

As Reason’s Matt Welch pointed out, this is what the GOP selling out conservative voters looks like.

“Let us stop pretending to know Republicans by the words they speak while in the opposition,” he writes. “When the GOP holds power, what matters is its fruits.

“And they’re rotten.”

