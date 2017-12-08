Brickbat: There’s a New Marshal in Town

The student union at King's College, a public university in England, pays "safe space marshals" to police campus speakers to make sure they don't make anyone feel uncomfortable. They make £12 an hour and get free tea and coffee and yoga and spin classes. Members of the school's Israel Society note that marshals were present during one of their events last year but failed to prevent demonstrators from disrupting it by throwing chairs and and breaking windows, which one assumes would make members of the Israel Society feel uncomfortable.