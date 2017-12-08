The WIRE: Your week in review

From Franken’s fall to the Western Wall — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Senator Al Franken held a press conference in which he apologized for his predatory behavior, took responsibility for his actions and announced his intent to resign. Except he never actually apologized, blamed his accusers and Republicans and didn’t say when his resignation would occur.



That wasn’t a resignation, it was an audition for CNN.

Amazing how a so-called champion of women’s rights implied his accusers are all full of crap.



Franken then: “Yes all women!”

Al Franken now: “… are lying whores.”



While Franken was flaming out, fellow Democrat disgrace John Conyers punctuated his “retirement” by endorsing his son — who has also been accused of sexual impropriety — to replace him in Congress.



The only way this story gets better is if there’s an Al Franken, Jr. running for Senate from Minnesota.

One of Conyers’ accusers revealed that when she rejected his advances, he mentioned former Congressional intern — and murder victim — Chandra Levy.



Worst. Pickup. Line. Ever.

Plenty of Democrats stuck by Conyers and Franken’s sides, however. Everyone deserves the same presumption of innocence — unless they don’t like the accused.



Everything the Democrats say about gender relations should come with an asterisk.

Democrats appear to have convinced themselves that Franken’s ouster gives them the moral high ground on sexual impropriety.



There’s a “Bob” on the line from the Dominican Republic. He says “No, it doesn’t.”

The race to the sexual bottom continued, however, as Arizona Republican Trent Franks announced he was stepping down over reports he asked two employees if they would be willing to serve as surrogates for his wife and him.



“Can we put a baby in you? No? What about the girl from accounting? Think she’s cool?”

Democrats hit all the highest hyperbole notes protesting the GOP’s tax reform program. They even claimed the rate changes would literally kill millions of people.



Whichever ones aren’t “killed by guns,” of course.

The left whined that the tax plan only benefited the rich, pointing to the lack of a tax cut for poor people as proof that the GOP hates the poor. They declined to explain how to give a tax cut to people who don’t pay taxes, however.

Maybe you should stick to your strengths… like molesting interns and aiding and abetting illegal aliens.

Former President Obama told a private audience of well-heeled Frenchman this week that America should elect more women, because “men seem to be having problems.”



Starting now, of course. Men were still kosher back in 2008.

The Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments this week in the Masterpiece Cakeshop v Colorado Civil Rights Commission case, in which activists claim your right to the food of your choosing outweighs someone else’s right to religious freedom.



If Phillips loses, I’ll be ordering one of these at Hamid’s Halal Hut.

With President Donald Trump’s acknowledgement of the Israeli capital being located in Jerusalem, Muslims across the Mideast promised “three days of rage.”

As opposed to the other 362 days a year, when they’re all about peace and harmony.

Critics of Trump’s statement seem to forget: Former President Barack Obama called Jerusalem Israel’s capital back in 2008. And the law requiring the federal government to recognize it passed in 1995 — guess who signed it?



Shalom, y’all!

Palestinian officials said they will not meet with Vice President Mike Pence during his upcoming visit, protesting the Jerusalem recognition.



So, what’s the down side?

Democrat dreams of Robert Mueller bringing down the president may be turning into nightmares, as multiple members of Mueller’s hit squad have been exposed as Hillary Clinton flacks, partisan hacks and even connected to disgraced lobbying groups.



Is it weird that when you call Mueller’s office, they answer with “Fusion GPS, how can I help you?”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is running for another term. Something tells me his odds of winning are pretty good.



In Putin’s Russia, president elects himself.

Former civil rights activist and longtime Congressman John Lewis says he’ll boycott the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum if President Trump attends.



The best way to unite America in the cause of liberty for all is to tell half the country to get bent.

The same liberals who think red states must recognize marriage licenses issued in a blue states were triggered by the House passage of a bill requiring blue states to recognize concealed-carry permits issued in red states… apparently because they don’t know what reciprocity is.



Man, that “Full faith and credit” is a real mother!

France’s Ambassador to the United States Gerard Araud decided December 7 — Pearl Harbor Day — was a good day to complain America “refused to side with France and the U.K. to confront the fascist powers” prior to our entry into World War II.



I could say a lot here, but I’ll keep it simple: You’re welcome.

Beverly Young Nelson, who accused Roy Moore of going uber-creep on her in the 1970s, now admits she forged part of the infamous yearbook inscription she attributed to the senate candidate. In a related story, we have this live look at Doug Jones’ chances of beating Moore for the seat.



They’re in there somewhere. Probably near Gloria Allred’s career.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

