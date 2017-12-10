FBI Handling of Michael Flynn Case Is Disturbing: New at Reason

One of the unfortunate ironies of the manufactured "Russiagate" controversy is the perception of the FBI as a friend of liberty and justice. But the FBI has never been a friend of liberty and justice, writes Sheldon Richman. And the Michael Flynn case doesn't seem to be an exception.

Flynn, the retired lieutenant general who spent less than a month as Donald Trump's national-security adviser, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in connection with conversations he had with Russia's then-ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, between Trump's election and inauguration. But one need not be an admirer of Flynn—and Richman is not—to be disturbed by how the FBI has handled this case.

Government law-enforcement agencies should not be allowed to administer credibility tests to Americans or others, argues Richman. If they have evidence of real offenses against persons and property, bring charges. Otherwise, leave us all alone.

