What’s really behind the ‘War on Drugs’

There is perhaps no issue that misleads, confuses and bedevils concerned citizens of all political stripes than the so-called “War on Drugs.” The Republi-crat government oligarchy is well aware of this fact, and so it uses a trumped-up, false war on drugs to deceive the masses, to deceive and to wear out taxpayers, to paramilitarize and enlarge law enforcement and government, and to promote the two-party/left-right/conservative-liberal false paradigm.

The war on drugs is not a war by public officials against criminals at all, but a war for drugs. It is the way public officials profit from criminality, expand their kingdoms and overrule the rule of law and the Constitution. In my unending research into this conspiracy, I have learned that this kind of tyrannical control is possible only by mass deception. It is a total control over governmental and political processes to the detriment of the people in every category of the nation’s and local interests. It is raw power exercised by today’s single-party-dressed-as-two.

False, universal religion is the chief means of this mass deception, followed by the protection of particular elements to induce confusion, including drugs and the “war on drugs,” a controlled mass media to spread government propaganda, and politics-as-usual non-solutions.

Government strategy is to invade our privacy and freedom under the pretext of protecting us from terrorism, drug traffickers and all kinds of booger bears. Politicians-as-usual all protect and enlarge the government’s drug trade while pretending to do precisely the opposite. Such “opposite behavior” is the proof of a conspiracy against Americans.

Republican politicians, for example, profess pro-Christian, anti-big government ideals but join the Democrats in faith-destroying, socialist legislation to expand the welfare state. The “war on drugs” helps justify it. Democrats, for example, claim to protect the working man while joining Republicans and multinational mega-corporations to pass “free trade” legislation, thus destroying the middle class, farming families and the American industrial and agricultural sectors.

The war on drugs is used as justification for the passage of a host of liberty-stealing laws.

