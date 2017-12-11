Dems want Trump out over sex assault claims

Following a rash of sexual harassment scandals toppling powerful men in Hollywood, the news media and on Capitol Hill, three women alleging that President Donald Trump subjected them to unwanted sexual advances held a press conference calling for the president’s resignation Monday.

The women, all of whom went public with allegations against Trump prior to his election, held a press conference in New York to call on lawmakers to investigate their stories.

“They’ve investigated other Congress members so I think it only stands fair he be investigated as well,” accuser Samantha Holvey said of the president.

Another accuser, Jessica Leeds, called on the #MeToo movement to increase pressure on lawmakers until an investigation is ordered.

Accuser Rachel Crooks, meanwhile, described the president’s past behavior as “serial misconduct and perversion,” calling on legislators to “put aside party affiliations and investigate.”

The event was hosted by the Los Angeles activist film nonprofit Brave New Films, which has produced a video detailing allegations made against the president by 16 women ahead of the 2016 election.

Following the press event, a handful of Democratic lawmakers reiterated calls for Trump to resign over the claims.

“These allegations are credible, they are numerous,” Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking.

“President Trump should resign his position, whether he will ever hold himself accountable is something you really can’t hold your breath for and so Congress should have hearings, they should do their investigation, they should have appropriate investigations of his behavior and hold him accountable.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) also weighed in, saying on Twitter:

These women are right. If @realDonaldTrump won't resign, Congress must investigate allegations by many, many women that he sexually assaulted and harassed them. No one is above the law. https://t.co/ySP9DVUgLP — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) December 11, 2017

Those lawmakers join Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley and Cory Booker, all of whom have stated that Trump should leave the Oval Office over sexual harassment allegations in the days since Democratic Sen. Al Franken announced he will be stepping down due to groping allegations.

The Trump White House, meanwhile, maintains that the allegations are “fake news” left over from political attacks orchestrated by the Hillary Clinton campaign during last year’s election.

“These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year’s campaign, and the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory,” a White House spokesperson told The Hill Monday.

“The timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them,” said the spokesperson added.

The New York press conference comes a day before Alabama’s special Senate election.

In that race, voters will head to the polls with questions involving sexual assault allegations against Republican candidate Roy Moore weighing in mind.

