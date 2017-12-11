Less Regulation Means Less Opportunity for Government Corruption: New at Reason

A new federal indictment accuses former Massachusetts state senator Brian Joyce of "honest services fraud," racketeering, extortion, money laundering, bribery, and defrauding the IRS. Reading the indictment, it's hard to miss the fact that a lot of the alleged corruption involves government interference with free markets, writes Ira Stoll.

For instance, the "nationally branded coffee and pastry fast-food business" that Joyce allegedly accepted free coffee from had an interest in state laws governing the relations between franchise holders and parent companies, and in "tip-pooling" legislation about how employees split tips. The indictment also discusses Joyce's involvement in allegedly "exerting pressure on and advising" members of a town planning board whose approval a developer needed to subdivide a piece of land.

If state and local government just let restaurants do what they want with their tip money, let landowners do what they want with their property, etc., there would be less opportunity for corruption, argues Stoll. Smaller government, in other words, in addition to whatever other virtues it has, has the possibility to be more honest government.

