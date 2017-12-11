More on NYC Bombing Attempt, Transgender Troops May Enlist Soon, Russia Starts Pulling Out of Syria: P.M. Links

- The latest on the failed New York City subway bombing effort: The suspect, identified as Akayed Ullah, was wearing a pipe bomb-type device on his body that detonated, possibly prematurely. He injured himself and three others, None of the injuries are life-threatening.
- Some women who had previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct have come forward again to remind folks that they had accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Also, they were promoting a documentary about it.
- The Pentagon will start permitting transgender recruits to enlist beginning at the start of 2018. For some reason, this is being presented in some news stories as though the military is choosing to defy Trump's wishes, but there are court decisions blocking much of the implementation of the president's attempted new ban.
- One of California's wildfires is now bigger than New York City and Boston combined. So far only one death has been attributed to the fire.
- A convicted serial killer in South Carolina says he's killed more people than the public had been made aware of.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering a partial pullout of his military forces from Syria, declaring their work there completed.
- The 75th Golden Globe nominations are out.
