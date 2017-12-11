The virtual economy is the end of freedom

There is one simple rule to follow when understanding the history of economies: Never put blind faith in a system built on an establishment-created foundation. You would think this would not be a difficult concept to grasp being that we have so many examples of controlled economies to reference over the centuries, but in our era more than ever the allure of a virtual world with promises of endless wealth and ease is overwhelming.

Yes, I am referring primarily to cyptocurrency tulip-mania, but not this alone. I am also referring to a far-reaching problem of which cryptocurrencies are a stark reflection. Namely, the fact that humanity has lost sight of what a true economy is and what it is supposed to accomplish. It is because of this reality that crypto is thriving.

First, let’s be clear, fiat currencies are one of the first machinations of the virtual economy. Once paper currencies printed from thin air by central bankers were accepted by the masses as “valuable” and worth trading labor for, the seed of financial cancer was planted. Once those currencies were decoupled completely from tangible commodities like gold, the malignant growth spread. Today, there is one final step needed for the establishment to accomplish complete tyranny in global trade and that is to separate the masses fully from private transactions. In other words, we must be tricked into going digital, where privacy is an absurd memory.

Virtual economics is appealing for several reasons, most of them bad. Americans and much of the west in particular are increasingly uncomfortable with the idea of real production. The latest generation coming into political and social influence, the millenials, are a perfect example. Surveys show American millenials more than any other generation lack basic workplace competency skills, including scoring low on arithmetic and reading comprehension. Often portrayed as “tech savvy” in popular culture and the media, millenials are actually quite inept when it comes to core skills that fuel strong business and trade, which is part of the reason why the U.S. is falling into the shadow of foreign workforces.

Millenials in the West also exhibit abysmal tech skills in international testing and lag far behind foreign peers. This has come as a surprise to many mainstream economists and social analysts, primarily because millenials are also considered the “most educated” generation ever. But, of course, we have not only been given a virtual economy in recent decades, but also a virtual educational system. A majority of millenials are incompetent when it comes to key production skills because they have been trained to dismiss such skills as negligible. In other words, millenials have been conditioned to be academic idiots.

The post The virtual economy is the end of freedom appeared first on Personal Liberty®.