Trump vs. Weigel—Shudder, Giggle, or Both?: Podcast

At some point, a person becomes numb to weird headlines emanating from this White House, but boy, does this one just scream out "2017": "Trump calls for the Washington Post to fire Dave Weigel." This is fine, #EatArbys, smod4real 2017, etc.

In a nutshell, Delaware Dave tweet-mocked the president for saying that his recent Florida rally was "packed to the rafters" by posting a photo showing anything but. But the photo was taken before Trump was speaking, so upon learning that, Weigel took it down about 20 minutes later. President Donald Trump later tweet-demanded an apology, and Weigel gave him one. Then this happened:

.@DaveWeigel @WashingtonPost put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived @ the venue, w/ thousands of people outside, on their way in. Real photos now shown as I spoke. Packed house, many people unable to get in. Demand apology & retraction from FAKE NEWS WaPo! pic.twitter.com/XAblFGh1ob — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

There went Weekend Twitter….

Since Weigel worked at Reason from 2006-2008, and since all of us here tend to have idiosyncratic views on the media, the president, and the free speech, what better topic to kick off today's Reason Podcast featuring myself, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Peter Suderman?

