A St. Paul, Minnesota, woman was left with scars after she was attacked by a police K9. Desiree Collins was taking her garbage out and the cops were looking for a burglary suspect when the dog attacked her. When she asked why the dog attacked her, officers told her, "Just at the wrong place at the wrong time, ma'am." The dog ignored 10 "release" commands from its handler as well as shocks from an electric shock collar and had to be physically pulled off the woman by officers.