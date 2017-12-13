It’s an unfortunate puzzle for the armed citizen…

You see, if you’re ever forced to defend yourself and those you love with your firearm, a jury is going to take a hard look at the training you’ve received.

Strangely, the more training you have, the higher the standard you may be held to in your actions.

But what about a LACK of training?

Turns out you can held liable for what you don’t know but “should” have known — and it goes far beyond your shot group down at the range. In fact, below are 10 gun training skills you should master but can’t get at the range.

I know it doesn’t sound justifiable, but a certain court decision may suggest that without this training, you may even be held legally liable for the injury or death of someone in your line of fire whether it’s the criminal… a bystander… the neighbor who was sleeping in their bed across the street… or a responding police officer.

In Canton v. Harris the Supreme Court ruled against the city involved after a citizen was injured — because the responding officers hadn’t been trained properly for the situation they faced.

That’s right: Police are now being held legally liable to train realistically for the actual challenges they will deal with on the job.

But this doesn’t just affect cops; it affects YOU, the armed citizen, too.

You see, even “experts” who can shoot a one-inch shot group at the range are completely clueless on what to train for in order to defend against a home invasion.

And a prosecuting attorney could argue that if you had done more than just go down to the local range and practice target shooting at static, square range targets, the criminal “victim” may not have been shot like some paper silhouette.

Does that mean if you shoot an intruder who is trying to rob you… hurt your family… or invade your home… or is just hellbent on murder… they could SUE YOU for being inadequately trained?

Stranger things have happened, and as we always say, “Owning a gun is NOT enough!”

You have to back it up with tactics and realistic training in such gun-fighting skills as…

Shooting on the move. Shooting at moving targets. How to use “fatal funnels” in your home. Low-light shooting and flashlight use. Shoot/don’t shoot decision-making. Multiple attackers. How to detain a criminal after they’re down. Armed retreat to a safe room. Fighting to a secondary weapon. Simulated stress shooting.

These are obviously NOT the typical type of skills you’re going to be able to practice at your traditional one-lane shooting range.

But are you seeking out this training from a local private range or searching for a national course that can provide you with these lifesaving skills?

It may sound expensive, but face it… if you were to lose someone you love at the hands of some filthy meth-head who invaded your home, no amount of money in the world would bring them back.

Doesn’t it make sense to locate ways to master these tactics now while they can serve as your protection?

Your family’s lives could depend on it.

The Most Realistic Gun-Fighting Range Is Closer Than You Think…

What I’ve found is that you can actually train better at home for these skills than you can at any range because, well, it’s YOUR home, right?

Plus, you don’t have to pay all those high-priced range fees and high-ticket ammo prices (let alone travel to some remote location for a course).

We put together 67 realistic gun-fighting drills you can do at home and save a ton of moolah as well as time.

But most importantly is the fact that these drills WILL make you a far better protector of those you love — even more so than those who are spending all their time down at the live-fire range.

This isn’t “target practice.” This is as close to the real thing as it comes — and it’s all done in the privacy of your own home.

Trust me… you’ll never go back.

