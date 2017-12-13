Brickbat: Acting Like Adults

India's supreme court has overturned a lower court ruling that confined a woman named Hadiya, 25, to her parents' home, allowing her to return to homeopathy college. But it refused to overturn the lower court's annulment of her marriage and placed her under the guardianship of her college dean who has said he will not allow her to see her husband. Hadiya was raised Hindu but converted to Islam two years ago and married a Muslim man last year against the wishes of her parents, who say she was brainwashed.