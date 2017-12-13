Fed Hikes Interest Rates, Chuck Schumer Files Police Report, 262 Journalists In Prison Around the World: P.M. Links

- The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark short-term interest rate for the third time this year.
- The White House said after a missile test was "not the time" for talks with North Korea a day after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested the U.S. was ready to negotiate without pre-conditions.
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has filed a police report over a fake document purporting to show a sex harassment court filing.
- Former Apprentice contestant Omarosa Newman will be leaving her position at the White House.
- A record 262 journalists are in prison around the world this year, according an annual census by the Committee to Protect Journalists.
- The Screen Actors Guild announced the SAG Awards nominees.
- Three Florida men seen dragging a shark in a viral video have been charged with animal cruelty.
