Roger Stone is already writing a book about Trump being kicked out of office

Veteran Washington lobbyist and former Trump campaign fixer Roger Stone is so certain that Democrats will succeed in getting President Donald Trump removed from office that he says he’s already beginning a book about the administration’s unraveling.

Stone’s book, “The Unmaking of Trump,” is predicated on his idea that FBI special investigator Robert Mueller will not end his ongoing Russia collusion investigation until it results in charges against the president.

“It’s painfully obvious Mueller will bring charges. The theory is Mueller will indict him on some process-related matter,” Stone said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“The only people who don’t seem to know it are Ty Cobb, [John] Dowd and the president,” Stone added.

Cobb and Dowd are Trump’s lawyers.

Stone went on to say he believes Trump has put himself in a position where his own Cabinet members are out to get him, citing specifically United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s seeming siding with Trump’s sexual assault accusers on a news show over the weekend.

“Nikki Haley stuck a knife in his back,” Stone said.

The political insider added that he doesn’t want to publish the book– but suggested Trump supporters ought to prepare for the worst.

“I hope it’s a book I don’t have to publish,” Stone said. “I just don’t think Trump is being told the truth about how bad things are.”

