Hawks working to warm Americans to the idea of war with North Korea

If North Korea conducts another nuclear test, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) believes there’s a 70 percent chance the Trump administration will respond with a military strike.

Graham, in an interview with Vanity Fair, said what happens next in the long fraught relationship between the U.S. and the Hermit Kingdom is up to North Korea.

“I would say there’s a three in 10 chance we use the military option,” Graham said.

But another North Korean nuclear test changes the math bigly.

“I would say 70 percent,” Graham said when asked about the odds of a strike following a test.

And the lawmaker says Americans ought to prepare for a big war if it comes to that.

“War with North Korea is an all-out war against the regime,” he said. “There is no surgical strike option. Their [nuclear-weapons] program is too redundant, it’s too hardened, and you gotta assume the worst, not the best. So if you ever use the military option, it’s not to just neutralize their nuclear facilities—you gotta be willing to take the regime completely down.”

