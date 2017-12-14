Hawks working to warm Americans to the idea of war with North Korea

If North Korea conducts another nuclear test, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) believes there’s a 70 percent chance the Trump administration will respond with a military strike.
Graham, in an interview with Vanity Fair, said what happens next in the long fraught relationship between the U.S. and the Hermit Kingdom is up to North Korea.
“I would say there’s a three in 10 chance we use the military option,” Graham said.
But another North Korean nuclear test changes the math bigly.
“I would say 70 percent,” Graham said when asked about the odds of a strike following a test.
And the lawmaker says Americans ought to prepare for a big war if it comes to that.
