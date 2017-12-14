How America armed ISIS

The Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s Department of State undoubtedly helped ISIS obtain many of the weapons it has used to stir chaos throughout the Middle East.

That’s according to a new study from by Conflict Armament Research detailing how weapons the U.S. handed to “moderate” rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad ended up in the hands of radical Islamists.

“Evidence collected by [Conflict Armament Research] indicates that the United States has repeatedly diverted EU-manufactured weapons and ammunition to opposition forces in the Syrian conflict,” the report says. “[ISIS] forces rapidly gained custody of significant quantities of this materiel.”

The organization drew its conclusion about the U.S.’s arming of extremists throughout the Middle East after analyzing more than 40,000 taken from ISIS over the past three years.

And the weapons obtained by ISIS are making them a major threat to military personnel working to

“Supplies of materiel into the Syrian conflict from foreign parties — notably the United States and Saudi Arabia — have indirectly allowed [ISIS] to obtain substantial quantities of anti-armour ammunition,” the report says.

“In particular, the impact of the group’s acquisition of anti-armour weapons on its operational capacity is difficult to quantify, but these weapons continue to pose a significant threat to coalition armoured forces,” the group continues.

Of course, if you’ve been paying attention you already knew Obama and Clinton armed ISIS.

