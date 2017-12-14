Net Neutrality Is Dead (Will the World Soon Follow?), Speaker Ryan Denies He’s Retiring, FBI Agents’ Anti-Trump Text Messages Get Eyeballed: P.M. Links

- Net Neutrality is dead, so I have no idea how you're able to read these links or how I was able to post them because this was supposed to kill off the internet.
- House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is denying reports that he's considering retiring from Congress.
- Republican members of the Senate are looking for some answers about anti-Trump text messages from FBI officials, including one who was involved in the investigation of ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. One particular text suggests that the agents should take some sort of undefined action if Trump were to get elected, so it's about more than just government employees preferring Hillary Clinton as president. Here's a take from Stewart Baker at The Volokh Conspiracy.
- Bermuda is reinstituting its ban on legal recognition of same-sex marriage, overturning a court ruling from earlier in the year.
- The publisher of The New York Times, Arthur Sulzberger Jr., is handing the reins over to his 37-year-old son, AG Sulzberger.
- San Diego prosecutors are returning $290,000 they seized from a marijuana business owner last year.
