The WIRE: Your week in review

From Mueller’s skid to Kimmel’s kid — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

The Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller has come under increasing scrutiny for the overt bias demonstrated by multiple members of his circle. “So, one of our guys lied about meeting with representatives for Fusion GPS. Not like his wife works there too, or anything.”



Dammit. Never mind.

Mueller’s been at it for months now, and despite the blatant Democrat leanings of his squad, Russian collusion has only been established between one 2016 candidate and Russia.



If it was Trump, they’d have skipped the indictment and gone straight to the hanging.

On Thursday, the FCC ended the Obama-era “net neutrality” rules, relaxing government intervention into private enterprise. Democrats shrieked their outrage, claiming the change would “destroy a free and open internet.”



And it’ll make warrantless wiretapping way harder!

According to Senator Bernie Sanders, the end of net neutrality is “egregious attack on our democracy.” Without it, information will be like it was back before 2015, when grossly unfit people won office based on lies, manipulation and sycophant media.



Oh… wait

Net neutrality proponents dialed the hysteria up to 11, fretting that a lack of government regulation over the internet would stifle innovation and progress. Go ahead and name an advancing technological industry improved by more government.



You’ll understand if I don’t hold my breath.

Senator Elizabeth Warren noted her displeasure with the FCC ruling, warning “this isn’t over.” I don’t know what she’s so mad about; I thought “her people” were good with alternative means of communication.



How do I say “high cheekbones” in smoke signal?

Ol’ Fauxcahontas wasn’t done with the warpath, though. She also waded into a spat between President Trump and Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D-NY), suggesting Trump’s reference to the “anything” Gillibrand might do for a donation constituted “sexual harassment.”



Slut-shaming your cuter Senate colleague? Someone’s jelly.

Why would the Democrats assume Trump’s tweet was a sexual reference? Maybe it’s because with Democrat men, everything is sexual.



“Thanks for the donation, Harvey. Now get your hand off my ass.”

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton named Lt. Governor Tina Smith to fill the term of the disgraced Al Franken. One small problem: Franken hasn’t actually resigned yet.

Maybe if I stay real quiet, she’ll forget I’m here and sit in my lap.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders lambasted the media for their markedly worsening tendency to spread fake news, touching off some real butt hurt from the offenders. CNN’s Chris Cillizza claimed to be “appalled” by her lecture.



You wanna be “appalled,” Chrissie, try watching your own network.

Speaking of CNN, dig this, from the most trusted name in news: A “hacker” happened upon Anderson Cooper’s assistant’s phone, laying unlocked in a gym locker room, in a different city than the one in which Cooper was at that moment, recognized to whom the phone belonged, logged in to Twitter in Cooper’s name, used it to hate-Tweet the president, but nothing else. I’ve heard better excuses from some of Cooper’s colleagues.



See, what had happened was…

Doug Jones has defeated Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate Election, meaning Democrat Bob Menendez remains the only pedophile in the U.S. Senate.



Phew! I don’t need any competition.

Please, party of Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Kennedys, Bob Menendez, Anthony Weiner, Al Franken, John Conyers, Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer and CNN, tell me more about how “outraged” you are by Roy Moore.



Better yet, get bent, you hypocritical toads.

Muslim immigrant Akayed Ullah tried — and failed — to detonate a suicide bomb in the New York subway system. The blast left the Bangladeshi man maimed in — ahem — the worst way a man can think of.



Gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “pipe bomb.”

Ullah’s family, whose presence helped him get here, thanks to “chain migration,” released a statement in which they sorta apologized, before releasing a statement through Islamofascist front group CAIR that they were “outraged” by the way they were approached by law enforcement after Ullah’s crime.



Yeah, they’re the real victims here.

And, “America’s Conscience,” purported comedian Jimmy Kimmel, showed us the funny again this week with another political rant. This time, he went on a completely incorrect rant about the CHIP program. Fortunately, the audience was too distracted by Kimmel dangling his infant son like a prop.



Look sad, kid. Daddy wants a contract renegotiation.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.