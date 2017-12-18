Amtrak Train Derails Near Seattle, Puerto Rico to Recount Hurricane Deaths, Judge Kozinski Steps Down Amid Scandal: P.M. Links

- An Amtrak train derailed off an overpass south of Seattle this morning, and there have been at least six deaths reported. This was the inaugural trip for a higher-speed passenger train system intended to travel to Portland. The crash prompted President Donald Trump to tweet that his infrastructure plan needs to be approved.
- The White House has released national security strategy report today which seems to classify all of the Trump administration's goals as national security issues.
- The governor of Puerto Rico is ordering a recount of all the deaths attributable to Hurricane Maria. The "official" death count stands at only 64 people, but independent observers believe as many as 1,000 deaths or more can be attributed to the storm.
- Judge Alex Kozinski, of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, announced today that he is retiring immediately following a wave of reports of sexual misconduct.
- But now there's a question as to whether Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) will resign after all.
- Twitter has launched a hate speech crackdown targeting accounts connected to white nationalists.
- The first legal gay marriages have arrived in Australia. Also, brutal Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte announced he is flip-flopping back into support for legal recognition for same-sex marriage. Just don't bring any drugs to the receptions to avoid the death squads.
- The president of ESPN stepped down today and announced he was battling a substance addiction.
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.