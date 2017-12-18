Tax Reform, Paul Ryan, and a New Death of Hope: Podcast

"The tree of hope has to be watered with the blood of young journalists," Katherine Mangu-Ward says on today's Reason Podcast.

Was Reason's editor in chief talking about entitlement reform? The new Star Wars movie? Paul Ryan? All of the above? You'll have to listen below to find out.

The episode, also featuring myself, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie, starts with an extended treatment about what's good in the GOP tax reform package likely to be signed into law this week, continues on with an extended generational clash about whether will he/won't-he-be-retiring Speaker Paul Ryan has ever been worth a tinker's dam when it comes to fiscal responsibility, and ends with a flurry of unfortunate Star Wars impersonations.

Warned, you have been.

Referenced or alluded to on the program:

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

