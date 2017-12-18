The Trump administration on Monday announced that it is considering a replacement to Obama era Environmental Protection Agency regulations aimed at capping emissions from coal fired power plants.

The EPA put out a notice this week calling on Americans to offer input on how to best replace the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan.

The Obama plan, loved by environmental groups but hated by industry, calls for a 32 percent reduction in the power sector’s carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

“Consistent with our commitment to the rule of law, we’ve already set in motion an assessment of the previous administration’s questionable legal basis in our proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan. With a clean slate, we can now move forward to provide regulatory certainty,” EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement.

“Today’s move ensures adequate and early opportunity for public comment from all stakeholders about next steps the agency might take to limit greenhouse gases from stationary sources, in a way that properly stays within the law, and the bounds of the authority provided to EPA by Congress.”

The EPA has already announced that it will repeal the power plant rule– and is signaling that any replacement should be far less ambitious.

The post Trump asks for public input on new EPA rule appeared first on Personal Liberty®.