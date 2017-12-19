A World of Trouble

There’s certainly a lot going on in our country — so much so that it’s difficult to keep up with the news on a daily basis.

That being said, it’s important to look beyond our own borders periodically and see what’s going on with the rest of the world. So this week’s collection of must-read articles focuses on global issues.

Take a look.

The United States has had a tenuous relationship with Iran for years now. It’s one of those “keep your friends close and your enemies closer” kind of alliances. Many experts have argued there’s no reason we should trust Iran. Just recently, four former U.S. ambassadors to the Middle East have said that Iran poses the largest threat to the region.

Not only that, but our own ex-CIA operative code-named JAVELIN wrote the following in the most recent issue of Spy & Survival Briefing:

There’s no question in my mind that Iran is funding terrorism. And they have nuclear technology they have gained from Russia and North Korea, along with missile technology from China. While Iran is not as diabolical as North Korea, they still pose a dangerous threat to the United States.

So basically, we’ve got another unpredictable enemy with nuclear capabilities. If that doesn’t convince you to get your emergency plans and supplies in order, I’m not sure what will. Take a look at the article above for the full story.

We covered the cybersecurity problems plaguing the Romantik Seehotel Jaegerwirt in Turrach, Austria, in the April 2017 issue of Spy & Survival Briefing. Since then, the luxury hotel has been the victim of even more ransomware attacks.

The unfortunate reality is businesses aren’t the only targets of this type of attack…

According to the Justice Department, ransomware attacks averaged 4,000 per day in 2016. This number will only continue to increase because the crime is so difficult to prevent. And since enough people choose to pay the ransom, it’s worth the minimal effort for hackers.

The best thing you can to do avoid becoming a victim is make sure you regularly back up all of your files so that if your computer does get hijacked, it’s not that big a deal.

In the November 2017 issue of Spy & Survival Briefing, resident ex-CIA operative JAVELIN gave readers a closer look at an August attack perpetrated against U.S. diplomats in Cuba.

After months of investigating, the U.S. government determined that the 24 injured officials were most likely targeted with some sort of sonic device, but otherwise, few details have been released — until the story above.

That being said, this article published by The Associated Press earlier this month seems to raise even more questions rather than provide answers to this already murky mystery. Check it out.

Over the weekend, a landslide in southern Chile buried part of the small town of Villa Santa Lucia and took the lives of five people. According to this report by The Sydney Morning Herald, “Rescue workers [are] continuing to search through the debris for at least 15 people.”

Mudslides are another natural disaster that can seemingly come out of nowhere — and they can happen anywhere, including in every U.S. state and territory.

To decrease your reliance on emergency services and increase your chance of survival, it’s important that you have both emergency supplies on hand to outlast the aftermath and a plan in place to evacuate your home in 10 minutes or less if it’s not safe to stay put.

Stay safe,

Jason Hanson

