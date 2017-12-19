Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason, Scott Adams & Sex & The State. See our Sources

Brickbat: Better Late Than Never

December 19, 2017
No Comments

Text messagesLiam Allan, a college student in London, England, faced up to 10 years in prison on rape charges. Allan claims the woman filed charges against him after he stopped seeing her. For almost two years police resisted efforts by his defense attorneys to get his accusers phone records, telling them there was nothing of relevance to the case in those records. But then a new prosecutor took over the case just before the trial was set to begin and ordered the records turned over to the defense. It turned out the police had thousands of text messages from the woman, including messages in which she had continued to ask Allan for sex and told friends how much she enjoyed sex with him. After the messages were revealed, the prosecutor dropped the charges and apologized to Allan.

Brickbat: Better Late Than Never

December 19, 2017
No Comments

Text messagesLiam Allan, a college student in London, England, faced up to 10 years in prison on rape charges. Allan claims the woman filed charges against him after he stopped seeing her. For almost two years police resisted efforts by his defense attorneys to get his accusers phone records, telling them there was nothing of relevance to the case in those records. But then a new prosecutor took over the case just before the trial was set to begin and ordered the records turned over to the defense. It turned out the police had thousands of text messages from the woman, including messages in which she had continued to ask Allan for sex and told friends how much she enjoyed sex with him. After the messages were revealed, the prosecutor dropped the charges and apologized to Allan.