Brickbat: Better Late Than Never

Liam Allan, a college student in London, England, faced up to 10 years in prison on rape charges. Allan claims the woman filed charges against him after he stopped seeing her. For almost two years police resisted efforts by his defense attorneys to get his accusers phone records, telling them there was nothing of relevance to the case in those records. But then a new prosecutor took over the case just before the trial was set to begin and ordered the records turned over to the defense. It turned out the police had thousands of text messages from the woman, including messages in which she had continued to ask Allan for sex and told friends how much she enjoyed sex with him. After the messages were revealed, the prosecutor dropped the charges and apologized to Allan.