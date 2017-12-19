Turning up the war drums on North Korea

The United States is officially blaming North Korea for the Wanna Cry cyberattacks which crippled internet infrastructure throughout the world earlier this year.

In other words, the U.S. is asking the world to ratchet up pressure on North Korea so that the Hermit Kingdom becomes more belligerent ahead of what looks like unavoidable U.S. military aggression.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Trump administration homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert made no secret about the plan, writing:

The attack spread indiscriminately across the world in May. It encrypted and rendered useless hundreds of thousands of computers in hospitals, schools, businesses and homes. While victims received ransom demands, paying did not unlock their computers. It was cowardly, costly and careless. The attack was widespread and cost billions, and North Korea is directly responsible.

We do not make this allegation lightly. It is based on evidence. We are not alone with our findings, either. Other governments and private companies agree. The United Kingdom attributes the attack to North Korea, and Microsoft traced the attack to cyber affiliates of the North Korean government. The consequences and repercussions of WannaCry were beyond economic. The malicious software hit computers in the U.K.’s health-care sector particularly hard, compromising systems that perform critical work. These disruptions put lives at risk. The world is increasingly interconnected with new technologies, devices, networks and systems creating great convenience. Unfortunately, that provides bad actors opportunities to create mayhem with the hope of anonymity, relying on the complex world of ones and zeros to hide their hand. They have stolen intellectual property and done significant damage in every sector. North Korea has acted especially badly, largely unchecked, for more than a decade, and its malicious behavior is growing more egregious. WannaCry was indiscriminately reckless. The TL;DR is that U.S. officials are pretty much saying that North Korea declared war on the world with WannaCry.

