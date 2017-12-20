Book Banning at George Washington: New at Reason

The new Internationalist Students' Front at George Washington University has an idea for opposing nationalism and contesting popular U.S. foreign policy narratives: banning books, Liz Wolfe writes.

There's an obvious flaw in their logic. Calling for book-banning is ridiculous. When students concerned with ending global oppression fail to see how censorship can contribute to the very oppression they're fighting against, it's a sorry state of affairs.

There's a certain irony when students crack down on the free exchange of ideas in the process of attempting to promulgate particularly radical ones—ones that could also be in danger of being suppressed one day. Free speech is valuable for many reasons, but especially because there's no guarantee that the most odious ideas will be removed from the public discourse—we can never be certain who will be targeted, or which ideas will be banished.

American foreign policy goes wrong in myriad ways, as any libertarian can tell you. We need more diverse narratives presented about our involvement in foreign regimes and wars. But censorship in the form of book banning isn't the way to achieve more just foreign policy or an end to oppression.