Brickbat: Justified

The Bogota, New Jersey, Police Department has found that Sgt. Craig Lynch was "justified" when he threatened employees of the Bogota School District. Lynch was angry that a staff member had not been rehired at Steen Elementary School and in a profanity-laced rant accidentally captured on a system telephone threatened to wait outside the school and ticket teachers as they left. "You're not going to win a battle with the police," he says. "You're not going to win. That's a losing battle every time." The recording reportedly reiterated a conversation he had with the school's principal.