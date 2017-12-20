Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason, Scott Adams & Sex & The State. See our Sources

Brickbat: Justified

December 20, 2017
No Comments

Police lightsThe Bogota, New Jersey, Police Department has found that Sgt. Craig Lynch was "justified" when he threatened employees of the Bogota School District. Lynch was angry that a staff member had not been rehired at Steen Elementary School and in a profanity-laced rant accidentally captured on a system telephone threatened to wait outside the school and ticket teachers as they left. "You're not going to win a battle with the police," he says. "You're not going to win. That's a losing battle every time." The recording reportedly reiterated a conversation he had with the school's principal.

Brickbat: Justified

December 20, 2017
No Comments

Police lightsThe Bogota, New Jersey, Police Department has found that Sgt. Craig Lynch was "justified" when he threatened employees of the Bogota School District. Lynch was angry that a staff member had not been rehired at Steen Elementary School and in a profanity-laced rant accidentally captured on a system telephone threatened to wait outside the school and ticket teachers as they left. "You're not going to win a battle with the police," he says. "You're not going to win. That's a losing battle every time." The recording reportedly reiterated a conversation he had with the school's principal.